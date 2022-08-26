A share of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) closed at $17.52 per share on Thursday, up from $17.40 day before. While 1Life Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONEM fell by -27.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.50 to $5.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.67% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) to Hold. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for ONEM. BTIG Research also Upgraded ONEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ONEM, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ONEM is registering an average volume of 5.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 0.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.92%, with a gain of 1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $17.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 1Life Healthcare Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONEM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONEM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in ONEM has decreased by -3.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,986,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $287.75 million, following the sale of -687,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ONEM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,802,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $269.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,887,574.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,358,901 position in ONEM. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.45%, now holding 7.36 million shares worth $124.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its ONEM holdings by -3.37% and now holds 5.8 million ONEM shares valued at $98.27 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. ONEM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.