The share price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rose to $68.75 per share on Wednesday from $67.98. While Cardinal Health Inc. has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAH rose by 32.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.45 to $45.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) recommending Overweight. A report published by Barclays on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CAH. Evercore ISI also Upgraded CAH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 18, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CAH, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for CAH shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CAH’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.98 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cardinal Health Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -378.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAH is recording an average volume of 2.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.58%, with a loss of -0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.77, showing decline from the present price of $68.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardinal Health Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CAH has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,464,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the sale of -120,017 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CAH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,431,996 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.21 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,370,803.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -329,564 position in CAH. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -3.06 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.51%, now holding 11.84 million shares worth $705.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its CAH holdings by -2.02% and now holds 5.31 million CAH shares valued at $316.28 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. CAH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.