A share of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) closed at $2.96 per share on Wednesday, up from $2.83 day before. While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has overperformed by 4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKC fell by -38.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on May 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TKC. JP Morgan September 04, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TKC, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

It’s important to note that TKC shareholders are currently getting $0.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TKC is registering an average volume of 609.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a gain of 18.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.80, showing decline from the present price of $2.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TKC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Shares?

A giant in the Telecom Services market, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is based in the Turkey. When comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in TKC has decreased by -1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,895,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.65 million, following the sale of -115,155 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in TKC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,981,234.

During the first quarter, Oldfield Partners LLP added a 296,736 position in TKC. Operadora Inbursa de Fondos de In sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $4.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TKC holdings by 127.90% and now holds 1.56 million TKC shares valued at $3.73 million with the added 0.88 million shares during the period. TKC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.90% at present.