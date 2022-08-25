Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) marked $27.84 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $27.47. While Fluor Corporation has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLR rose by 68.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.32 to $14.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.33% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLR. BofA Securities also rated FLR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2021. UBS April 27, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLR, as published in its report on April 27, 2020. Citigroup’s report from April 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for FLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fluor Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FLR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing decline from the present price of $27.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluor Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in FLR has increased by 13.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,230,340 shares of the stock, with a value of $387.0 million, following the purchase of 1,780,662 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -105,394 additional shares for a total stake of worth $376.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,832,981.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 143,816 position in FLR. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.53%, now holding 11.82 million shares worth $300.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort increased its FLR holdings by 0.21% and now holds 6.78 million FLR shares valued at $172.33 million with the added 14046.0 shares during the period. FLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.