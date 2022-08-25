A share of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) closed at $16.77 per share on Wednesday, up from $16.35 day before. While ACM Research Inc. has overperformed by 2.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -43.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.71 to $11.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.42% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on December 17, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded ACMR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2021. Stifel September 11, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR, as published in its report on September 11, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ACM Research Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACMR is registering an average volume of 866.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.12, showing growth from the present price of $16.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is based in the USA. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -139.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in ACMR has increased by 22.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,266,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.9 million, following the purchase of 964,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 305,053 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,970,964.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,137,785 position in ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Lt purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.00%, now holding 2.55 million shares worth $42.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ACMR holdings by 8.15% and now holds 2.11 million ACMR shares valued at $35.6 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.50% at present.