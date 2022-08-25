The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) marked $116.41 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $114.86. While The Walt Disney Company has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DIS fell by -34.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.58 to $90.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DIS. Rosenblatt also rated DIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $177 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 19, 2022. JP Morgan Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 10, 2022, but set its price target from $220 to $200. Guggenheim resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for DIS, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for DIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Walt Disney Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.83%, with a loss of -5.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $147.24, showing growth from the present price of $116.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Walt Disney Company Shares?

The USA based company The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the biggest names in Entertainment. When comparing The Walt Disney Company shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 53.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DIS has increased by 0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 134,497,371 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.27 billion, following the purchase of 1,197,049 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DIS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -283,395 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.93 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 74,755,733.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -855,747 position in DIS. State Farm Investment Management sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 34.0 million shares worth $3.61 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DIS holdings by 2.74% and now holds 30.48 million DIS shares valued at $3.23 billion with the added 0.81 million shares during the period. DIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.70% at present.