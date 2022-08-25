Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) marked $92.37 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $91.41. While Phillips 66 has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSX rose by 30.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.28 to $63.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.96% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recommending Outperform. Wells Fargo also reiterated PSX shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on January 31, 2022, but set its price target from $100 to $104. BofA Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PSX, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from December 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $93 for PSX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX currently pays a dividend of $3.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 79.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Phillips 66’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.72M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PSX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.98%, with a gain of 2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.61, showing growth from the present price of $92.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phillips 66 Shares?

The USA based company Phillips 66 (PSX) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing Phillips 66 shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 887.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PSX has increased by 8.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,741,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.25 billion, following the purchase of 3,643,819 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 854,076 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.91 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,668,525.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 270,855 position in PSX. Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC sold an additional 39707.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.28%, now holding 14.16 million shares worth $1.26 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PSX holdings by 4.98% and now holds 9.55 million PSX shares valued at $849.83 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. PSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.60% at present.