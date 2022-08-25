In Wednesday’s session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) marked $3.04 per share, up from $2.98 in the previous session. While Ambev S.A. has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEV fell by -4.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.32 to $2.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.96% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABEV. Barclays also Upgraded ABEV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on August 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $2.60. Barclays June 17, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ABEV, as published in its report on June 17, 2021. Itau BBA’s report from May 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3.60 for ABEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

With ABEV’s current dividend of $0.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ambev S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ABEV has an average volume of 33.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.30, showing growth from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ambev S.A. Shares?

Beverages – Brewers giant Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ambev S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in ABEV has increased by 1.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 279,088,999 shares of the stock, with a value of $787.03 million, following the purchase of 4,775,191 additional shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP made another decreased to its shares in ABEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -33,967,297 additional shares for a total stake of worth $371.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 131,683,036.

During the first quarter, Sprucegrove Investment Management subtracted a -9,690,940 position in ABEV. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 13.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.03%, now holding 103.94 million shares worth $293.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its ABEV holdings by -1.78% and now holds 100.77 million ABEV shares valued at $284.17 million with the lessened -1.83 million shares during the period. ABEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.