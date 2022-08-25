A share of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) closed at $28.02 per share on Wednesday, down from $28.39 day before. While Warner Music Group Corp. has underperformed by -1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMG fell by -22.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.23 to $23.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2022, Redburn Downgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) to Sell. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WMG. Jefferies also Upgraded WMG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2022. BofA Securities November 16, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for WMG, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

It’s important to note that WMG shareholders are currently getting $0.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 344.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WMG is registering an average volume of 997.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a loss of -4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.94, showing growth from the present price of $28.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Music Group Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Entertainment market, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is based in the USA. When comparing Warner Music Group Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WMG has decreased by -14.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,591,133 shares of the stock, with a value of $467.73 million, following the sale of -2,675,851 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in WMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 269,476 additional shares for a total stake of worth $354.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,822,919.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 120,892 position in WMG. Caledonia purchased an additional 54463.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.76%, now holding 7.26 million shares worth $217.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Darlington Partners Capital Manag increased its WMG holdings by 25.65% and now holds 6.61 million WMG shares valued at $198.23 million with the added 1.35 million shares during the period. WMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.