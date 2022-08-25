As of Wednesday, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:ORC) stock closed at $2.87, down from $2.87 the previous day. While Orchid Island Capital Inc. has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORC fell by -44.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.17 to $2.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) to Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on January 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ORC. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ORC, as published in its report on July 13, 2015. Maxim Group’s report from September 03, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for ORC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Investors in Orchid Island Capital Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.92 per share.

One of the most important indicators of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ORC is recording 2.93M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -10.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orchid Island Capital Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ORC has increased by 13.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,658,641 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.76 million, following the purchase of 1,550,620 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ORC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,221,298 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,837,327.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 528,249 position in ORC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.60%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $9.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its ORC holdings by 25.55% and now holds 1.57 million ORC shares valued at $5.05 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. ORC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.80% at present.