As of Wednesday, Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock closed at $20.47, down from $20.64 the previous day. While Neogen Corporation has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEOG fell by -53.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.80 to $20.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.09% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Guggenheim on May 23, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NEOG. ROTH Capital also rated NEOG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2017. William Blair initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for NEOG, as published in its report on June 05, 2014. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Neogen Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NEOG is recording 1.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.17%, with a loss of -4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEOG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neogen Corporation Shares?

The Diagnostics & Research market is dominated by Neogen Corporation (NEOG) based in the USA. When comparing Neogen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEOG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEOG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEOG has increased by 0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,747,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $248.59 million, following the purchase of 81,760 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in NEOG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -71,893 additional shares for a total stake of worth $233.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,115,181.

During the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC subtracted a -1,658,006 position in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.88%, now holding 6.78 million shares worth $156.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP increased its NEOG holdings by 45.57% and now holds 5.92 million NEOG shares valued at $136.97 million with the added 1.85 million shares during the period. NEOG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.50% at present.