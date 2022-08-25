In Wednesday’s session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) marked $37.16 per share, up from $35.75 in the previous session. While MP Materials Corp. has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 11.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.19 to $27.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.73% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recommending Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 01, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MP, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MP Materials Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MP has an average volume of 2.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.15, showing growth from the present price of $37.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corp. Shares?

Other Industrial Metals & Mining giant MP Materials Corp. (MP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing MP Materials Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JHL Capital Group LLC’s position in MP has decreased by -10.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,177,064 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.15 billion, following the sale of -4,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP made another decreased to its shares in MP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -918,065 additional shares for a total stake of worth $504.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,027,542.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 522,070 position in MP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.64%, now holding 3.86 million shares worth $129.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MP holdings by -29.97% and now holds 3.38 million MP shares valued at $113.33 million with the lessened -1.44 million shares during the period. MP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.40% at present.