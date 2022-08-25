As of Wednesday, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (NYSE:KKR) stock closed at $53.16, up from $52.83 the previous day. While KKR & Co. Inc. has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KKR fell by -17.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.90 to $44.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.64% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on December 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for KKR. Citigroup also rated KKR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $74. Deutsche Bank August 11, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for KKR, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from August 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $82 for KKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Investors in KKR & Co. Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.62 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of KKR & Co. Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KKR is recording 2.77M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.08%, with a loss of -5.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.23, showing growth from the present price of $53.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KKR & Co. Inc. Shares?

The Asset Management market is dominated by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) based in the USA. When comparing KKR & Co. Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -104.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KKR has increased by 5.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,304,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.9 billion, following the purchase of 1,755,275 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in KKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,082,662 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.73 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,178,973.

During the first quarter, ValueAct Capital Management LP added a 3,851,214 position in KKR. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 1.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.24%, now holding 23.64 million shares worth $1.31 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its KKR holdings by -4.07% and now holds 20.18 million KKR shares valued at $1.12 billion with the lessened -0.86 million shares during the period. KKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.10% at present.