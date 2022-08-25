The share price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) fell to $6.73 per share on Wednesday from $6.73. While United Microelectronics Corporation has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UMC fell by -32.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.89 to $6.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) to Sell. A report published by Nomura on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UMC. Bernstein June 08, 2021d the rating to Underperform on June 08, 2021, and set its price target from $8.40 to $7.30. Credit Suisse October 12, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UMC, as published in its report on October 12, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UMC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Microelectronics Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UMC is recording an average volume of 8.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.97%, with a loss of -4.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.91, showing growth from the present price of $6.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Microelectronics Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is based in the Taiwan. When comparing United Microelectronics Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UMC has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,969,852 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.91 million, following the sale of -2,765 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UMC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,199,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,877,268.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 5,317,254 position in UMC. Aperio Group LLC purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.82%, now holding 7.35 million shares worth $50.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa decreased its UMC holdings by -15.50% and now holds 5.27 million UMC shares valued at $35.95 million with the lessened -0.97 million shares during the period. UMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.20% at present.