Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) marked $163.13 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $161.97. While Target Corporation has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGT fell by -34.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $268.98 to $137.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Truist Reiterated Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TGT. Raymond James also reiterated TGT shares as ‘Strong Buy’, quoting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. MKM Partners Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 18, 2022, but set its price target from $163 to $161. Jefferies resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for TGT, as published in its report on August 18, 2022. Goldman’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $205 for TGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

TGT currently pays a dividend of $4.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Target Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TGT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a loss of -6.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $192.39, showing growth from the present price of $163.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Target Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Target Corporation (TGT) is one of the biggest names in Discount Stores. When comparing Target Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TGT has decreased by -1.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,579,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.63 billion, following the sale of -762,034 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,417,635 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.45 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,339,425.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -789,497 position in TGT. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 6.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 76.04%, now holding 15.17 million shares worth $2.48 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its TGT holdings by -1.84% and now holds 7.92 million TGT shares valued at $1.29 billion with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. TGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.