A share of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) closed at $29.34 per share on Wednesday, down from $29.96 day before. While Huntsman Corporation has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUN rose by 15.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.65 to $24.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, UBS Downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on June 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for HUN. BofA Securities also rated HUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for HUN, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for HUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

It’s important to note that HUN shareholders are currently getting $0.85 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Huntsman Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HUN is registering an average volume of 2.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a loss of -4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.12, showing growth from the present price of $29.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntsman Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is based in the USA. When comparing Huntsman Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HUN has increased by 2.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,343,501 shares of the stock, with a value of $531.23 million, following the purchase of 380,332 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 335,828 additional shares for a total stake of worth $339.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,719,324.

During the first quarter, Starboard Value LP subtracted a -8,208,122 position in HUN. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional 15414.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.21%, now holding 7.47 million shares worth $216.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its HUN holdings by -0.09% and now holds 7.39 million HUN shares valued at $214.13 million with the lessened 6306.0 shares during the period. HUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.