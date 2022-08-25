The share price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rose to $32.06 per share on Wednesday from $30.86. While Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPR fell by -21.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.31 to $26.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.44% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Truist on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SPR. RBC Capital Mkts also rated SPR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2021. Bernstein September 29, 2021d the rating to Outperform on September 29, 2021, and set its price target from $53 to $66. BofA Securities August 06, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SPR, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SPR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -110.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPR is recording an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.51, showing growth from the present price of $32.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPR has increased by 9.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,158,050 shares of the stock, with a value of $333.39 million, following the purchase of 901,119 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SPR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 637,121 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,341,025.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 274,967 position in SPR. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 4.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6,821.93%, now holding 4.59 million shares worth $150.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its SPR holdings by 15.05% and now holds 3.86 million SPR shares valued at $126.7 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. SPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.