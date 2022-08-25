In Wednesday’s session, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) marked $94.96 per share, up from $94.15 in the previous session. While Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EW fell by -19.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $131.73 to $85.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) to Hold. A report published by Truist on April 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EW. Wolfe Research also rated EW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $134 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2022. Bernstein March 16, 2022d the rating to Outperform on March 16, 2022, and set its price target from $132 to $135. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EW, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. UBS’s report from February 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $126 for EW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EW has an average volume of 2.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.21%, with a loss of -5.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.68, showing growth from the present price of $94.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Shares?

Medical Devices giant Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -16.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EW has increased by 1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 47,744,472 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.8 billion, following the purchase of 541,265 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in EW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,203,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.22 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,982,605.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -23,657 position in EW. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.15%, now holding 22.4 million shares worth $2.25 billion. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its EW holdings by 16.22% and now holds 16.36 million EW shares valued at $1.65 billion with the added 2.28 million shares during the period. EW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.