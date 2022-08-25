A share of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) closed at $77.63 per share on Wednesday, down from $78.84 day before. While Best Buy Co. Inc. has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBY fell by -36.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.97 to $64.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.17% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on June 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBY. Barclays also Downgraded BBY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 25, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 04, 2022, but set its price target from $125 to $130. Raymond James March 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BBY, as published in its report on March 04, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $125 for BBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

It’s important to note that BBY shareholders are currently getting $3.52 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BBY is registering an average volume of 3.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.40%, with a loss of -5.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.10, showing growth from the present price of $77.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Best Buy Co. Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is based in the USA. When comparing Best Buy Co. Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBY has decreased by -1.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,169,732 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.94 billion, following the sale of -310,395 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BBY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -455,645 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.02 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,202,452.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I subtracted a -611,468 position in BBY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.02%, now holding 9.18 million shares worth $706.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its BBY holdings by 1,434.34% and now holds 4.85 million BBY shares valued at $373.08 million with the added 4.53 million shares during the period. BBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.