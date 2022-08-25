La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) closed Wednesday at $29.18 per share, up from $28.33 a day earlier. While La-Z-Boy Incorporated has overperformed by 3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZB fell by -17.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.99 to $22.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on March 09, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LZB. Stifel February 20, 2020d the rating to Buy on February 20, 2020, and set its price target from $33 to $40. Raymond James August 23, 2019d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for LZB, as published in its report on August 23, 2019. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

The current dividend for LZB investors is set at $0.66 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LZB is recording an average volume of 494.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -3.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $29.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze La-Z-Boy Incorporated Shares?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances market. When comparing La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 63.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LZB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LZB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LZB has decreased by -1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,484,407 shares of the stock, with a value of $180.72 million, following the sale of -76,764 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LZB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,027 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,901,545.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 113,609 position in LZB. Silvercrest Asset Management Grou sold an additional 44926.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.10%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $58.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its LZB holdings by 9.46% and now holds 1.72 million LZB shares valued at $47.81 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period.