The share price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) fell to $3.76 per share on Wednesday from $3.77. While Banco Bradesco S.A. has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBD fell by -6.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.31 to $2.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.26% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Itau BBA on September 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BBD. Goldman April 06, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BBD, as published in its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BBD’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBD is recording an average volume of 31.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.50%, with a loss of -1.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.91, showing growth from the present price of $3.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Bradesco S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sprucegrove Investment Management’s position in BBD has decreased by -6.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 76,362,691 shares of the stock, with a value of $253.52 million, following the sale of -5,379,297 additional shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in BBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -743,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $249.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 75,200,212.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -141,598 position in BBD. Goldman Sachs International purchased an additional 32.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 203.75%, now holding 48.29 million shares worth $160.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its BBD holdings by -12.53% and now holds 47.2 million BBD shares valued at $156.7 million with the lessened -6.76 million shares during the period. BBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.90% at present.