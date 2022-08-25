The share price of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rose to $45.53 per share on Wednesday from $45.43. While eBay Inc. has overperformed by 0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBAY fell by -37.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.19 to $40.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.54% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 01, 2022, Needham started tracking eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on June 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EBAY. Morgan Stanley also rated EBAY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Goldman June 10, 2022d the rating to Sell on June 10, 2022, and set its price target from $52 to $42. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for EBAY, as published in its report on June 01, 2022. Bernstein’s report from May 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for EBAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EBAY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of eBay Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EBAY is recording an average volume of 6.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a loss of -6.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.63, showing growth from the present price of $45.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze eBay Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EBAY has increased by 16.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,897,969 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.48 billion, following the purchase of 7,323,912 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in EBAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -808,901 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.3 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,804,275.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -3,190,929 position in EBAY. Comprehensive Financial Managemen sold an additional -1.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.94%, now holding 16.7 million shares worth $811.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its EBAY holdings by 0.65% and now holds 13.52 million EBAY shares valued at $657.65 million with the added 87950.0 shares during the period. EBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.00% at present.