Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) marked $12.27 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $12.17. While Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAA rose by 28.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.38 to $8.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) to Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on August 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAA. Credit Suisse May 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PAA, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. Truist’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for PAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

PAA currently pays a dividend of $0.87 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PAA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a gain of 6.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.29, showing growth from the present price of $12.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Shares?

The USA based company Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 158.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ALPS Advisors, Inc.’s position in PAA has decreased by -0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 58,117,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $641.62 million, following the sale of -261,237 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PAA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,076,723 additional shares for a total stake of worth $248.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,552,390.

During the first quarter, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC subtracted a -1,727,827 position in PAA. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC sold an additional -7.97 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.79%, now holding 17.1 million shares worth $188.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its PAA holdings by -1.81% and now holds 13.78 million PAA shares valued at $152.14 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. PAA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.40% at present.