The share price of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) fell to $50.07 per share on Wednesday from $51.85. While Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IART fell by -31.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.70 to $51.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.50% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Truist on April 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IART. JP Morgan also Upgraded IART shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 17, 2021. JP Morgan October 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for IART, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. Citigroup’s report from May 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $54 for IART shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IART is recording an average volume of 461.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a loss of -8.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.75, showing growth from the present price of $50.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IART is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Devices sector, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is based in the USA. When comparing Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IART shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IART appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in IART has decreased by -9.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,684,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $367.92 million, following the sale of -718,511 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IART during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 181,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $365.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,645,829.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 9,254 position in IART. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.92%, now holding 5.59 million shares worth $307.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eaton Vance Management increased its IART holdings by 0.25% and now holds 4.23 million IART shares valued at $232.64 million with the added 10522.0 shares during the period. IART shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.