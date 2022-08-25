The share price of CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) fell to $57.03 per share on Wednesday from $57.40. While CSG Systems International Inc. has underperformed by -0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSGS rose by 20.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.58 to $45.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on December 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CSGS. Sidoti also Upgraded CSGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2020. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CSGS, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. Sidoti’s report from August 16, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $50 for CSGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CSGS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.06 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CSG Systems International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CSGS is recording an average volume of 202.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a loss of -1.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.00, showing growth from the present price of $57.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CSG Systems International Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is based in the USA. When comparing CSG Systems International Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -72.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CSGS has decreased by -2.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,017,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $327.38 million, following the sale of -113,126 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CSGS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -65,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $263.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,039,010.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,563 position in CSGS. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 976.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.08%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $76.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its CSGS holdings by 1.52% and now holds 1.16 million CSGS shares valued at $76.01 million with the added 17496.0 shares during the period. CSGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.61% at present.