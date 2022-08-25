In Wednesday’s session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) marked $9.33 per share, up from $9.23 in the previous session. While Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBS rose by 38.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $5.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.67% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on December 01, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SBS. Citigroup January 16, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SBS, as published in its report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

With SBS’s current dividend of $0.18 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SBS has an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 4.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.30, showing growth from the present price of $9.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Water giant Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 24,661,508 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.35 million, following the purchase of 24,661,508 additional shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp. made another decreased to its shares in SBS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -40,989 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,623,095.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 374,154 position in SBS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 2.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 77.97%, now holding 4.93 million shares worth $42.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its SBS holdings by -7.04% and now holds 4.82 million SBS shares valued at $41.3 million with the lessened -0.36 million shares during the period. SBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.80% at present.