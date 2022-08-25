In Wednesday’s session, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) marked $8.20 per share, down from $8.39 in the previous session. While Brandywine Realty Trust has underperformed by -2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDN fell by -41.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $8.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on January 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BDN. Evercore ISI November 25, 2020d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for BDN, as published in its report on November 25, 2020. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

With BDN’s current dividend of $0.76 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BDN has an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a loss of -5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brandywine Realty Trust Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BDN has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,312,077 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.72 million, following the purchase of 542,901 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BDN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 452,777 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,025,540.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 442,963 position in BDN. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional 25837.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.37%, now holding 7.04 million shares worth $65.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag decreased its BDN holdings by -7.87% and now holds 6.42 million BDN shares valued at $60.04 million with the lessened -0.55 million shares during the period.