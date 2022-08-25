The share price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) rose to $34.61 per share on Wednesday from $34.32. While Suncor Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SU rose by 84.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.72 to $18.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) recommending Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SU. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. February 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SU, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Suncor Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SU is recording an average volume of 7.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.31%, with a gain of 7.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.69, showing growth from the present price of $34.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Suncor Energy Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Integrated sector, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is based in the Canada. When comparing Suncor Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 390.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in SU has decreased by -1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,083,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 billion, following the sale of -819,800 additional shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in SU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,477,837 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,383,619.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox subtracted a -559,700 position in SU. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 2.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.16%, now holding 38.76 million shares worth $1.32 billion. At the end of the first quarter, TD Asset Management, Inc. decreased its SU holdings by -2.31% and now holds 34.19 million SU shares valued at $1.16 billion with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period. SU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.