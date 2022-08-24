As of Tuesday, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (NYSE:YPF) stock closed at $5.17, up from $4.77 the previous day. While YPF Sociedad Anonima has overperformed by 8.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF rose by 13.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.79% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for YPF. UBS also Downgraded YPF shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2020. JP Morgan June 22, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for YPF, as published in its report on June 22, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YPF is recording 1.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a gain of 12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing decline from the present price of $5.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF Sociedad Anonima Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 99.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YPF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YPF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Marshall Wace LLP’s position in YPF has decreased by -10.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,072,748 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.4 million, following the sale of -368,807 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa made another decreased to its shares in YPF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -333,011 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,403,639.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management added a 244,380 position in YPF. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 19773.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.05%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $7.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its YPF holdings by -6.44% and now holds 1.61 million YPF shares valued at $5.98 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. YPF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.70% at present.