As of Tuesday, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HLX) stock closed at $4.27, up from $4.05 the previous day. While Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLX rose by 16.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.78 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.17% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HLX. Piper Sandler also Downgraded HLX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2021. Evercore ISI June 09, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for HLX, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HLX is recording 2.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 8.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.15, showing growth from the present price of $4.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HLX has increased by 3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,127,845 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.44 million, following the purchase of 712,096 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 57,820 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,930,752.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 708,514 position in HLX. Van Eck Associates Corp. purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.37%, now holding 7.88 million shares worth $31.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its HLX holdings by -14.44% and now holds 6.86 million HLX shares valued at $27.7 million with the lessened -1.16 million shares during the period. HLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.