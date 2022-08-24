ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) closed Tuesday at $48.67 per share, down from $50.92 a day earlier. While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM rose by 4.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.23 to $40.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.43% in the last 200 days.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ZIM. BofA Securities also Downgraded ZIM shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2022. JP Morgan June 17, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 17, 2022, and set its price target from $43.60 to $53.30. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for ZIM, as published in its report on September 22, 2021. Citigroup’s report from June 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for ZIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

The current dividend for ZIM investors is set at $27.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 143.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZIM is recording an average volume of 4.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a loss of -4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.19, showing growth from the present price of $48.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Shares?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in ZIM has decreased by -0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,747,894 shares of the stock, with a value of $236.54 million, following the sale of -25,008 additional shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ZIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 335,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,768,555.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -1,239,500 position in ZIM. Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. sold an additional -0.35 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.37%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $122.28 million. ZIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.00% at present.