Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) closed Tuesday at $73.79 per share, up from $69.03 a day earlier. While Occidental Petroleum Corporation has overperformed by 6.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXY rose by 214.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.04 to $22.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) to Hold. Goldman also Downgraded OXY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. Piper Sandler April 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OXY, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. Stifel’s report from April 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $84 for OXY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

The current dividend for OXY investors is set at $0.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 77.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OXY is recording an average volume of 26.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a gain of 16.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.42, showing growth from the present price of $73.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Occidental Petroleum Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OXY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OXY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in OXY has increased by 18.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 188,366,460 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.39 billion, following the purchase of 29,816,731 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in OXY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,287,925 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 98,421,141.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -21,413,544 position in OXY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.86%, now holding 57.04 million shares worth $3.75 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OXY holdings by -11.43% and now holds 40.04 million OXY shares valued at $2.63 billion with the lessened -5.17 million shares during the period. OXY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.