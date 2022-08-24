Currently, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) stock is trading at $19.70, marking a fall of -4.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -42.40% below its 52-week high of $34.20 and 9.81% above its 52-week low of $17.94. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.70% below the high and +2.25% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DBRG’s SMA-200 is $26.67.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 13.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 66.07. DBRG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 16.31, resulting in an 41.26 price to cash per share for the period.

How does DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG): Earnings History

If we examine DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.46, beating the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.43, resulting in a -1,433.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.46 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of -$0.43 and a surprise of -1,433.30%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.27% of shares. A total of 425 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.66% of its stock and 87.39% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 74.98 million shares that make 12.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 539.88 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 44.26 million shares of DBRG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.41%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 318.66 million.

An overview of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) traded 1,052,078 shares per day, with a moving average of $21.74 and price change of -1.48. With the moving average of $20.70 and a price change of -0.08, about 1,636,585 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DBRG’s 100-day average volume is 1,473,543 shares, alongside a moving average of $23.16 and a price change of -9.04.