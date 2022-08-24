In Tuesday’s session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) marked $12.25 per share, down from $12.26 in the previous session. While Qualtrics International Inc. has underperformed by -0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XM fell by -72.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.03 to $11.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.88% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) recommending Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for XM. Evercore ISI also Upgraded XM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XM, as published in its report on December 13, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for XM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XM has an average volume of 1.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a loss of -14.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.09, showing growth from the present price of $12.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualtrics International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XM has increased by 14.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,508,345 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.48 million, following the purchase of 1,082,739 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in XM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.86%.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its XM holdings by 74.93% and now holds 4.43 million XM shares valued at $56.52 million with the added 1.9 million shares during the period. XM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.50% at present.