A share of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) closed at $29.77 per share on Tuesday, up from $28.95 day before. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 99.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.93 to $13.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.39% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on October 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DK. Morgan Stanley also rated DK shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021. Citigroup August 26, 2021d the rating to Sell on August 26, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $8. Wolfe Research July 14, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for DK, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Tudor Pickering also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

It’s important to note that DK shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 173.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DK is registering an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 9.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.60, showing growth from the present price of $29.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is based in the USA. When comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 758.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has decreased by -0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,522,341 shares of the stock, with a value of $200.55 million, following the sale of -66,266 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -212,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,717,353.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 603,680 position in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 20450.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.59%, now holding 3.51 million shares worth $93.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its DK holdings by -34.37% and now holds 3.4 million DK shares valued at $90.66 million with the lessened -1.78 million shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.