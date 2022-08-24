As of Tuesday, Nordstrom Inc.’s (NYSE:JWN) stock closed at $23.20, up from $22.97 the previous day. While Nordstrom Inc. has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JWN fell by -36.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.14 to $18.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for JWN. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated JWN shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Credit Suisse Reiterated the rating as Neutral on March 02, 2022, but set its price target from $26 to $29. Cowen resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for JWN, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for JWN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Investors in Nordstrom Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nordstrom Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 81.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JWN is recording 5.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -13.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.31, showing growth from the present price of $23.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JWN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nordstrom Inc. Shares?

The Department Stores market is dominated by Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) based in the USA. When comparing Nordstrom Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 111.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JWN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JWN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JWN has increased by 0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,173,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.17 million, following the purchase of 50,411 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in JWN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -269,079 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,722,155.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 455,243 position in JWN. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -4.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -48.05%, now holding 5.34 million shares worth $125.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its JWN holdings by -6.47% and now holds 4.26 million JWN shares valued at $100.1 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. JWN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.20% at present.