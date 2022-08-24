As of Tuesday, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SURF) stock closed at $1.59, up from $1.58 the previous day. While Surface Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SURF fell by -74.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.38 to $1.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 04, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SURF. Wedbush also rated SURF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2020. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SURF, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Evercore ISI’s report from May 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SURF shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1745.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Surface Oncology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SURF is recording 783.37K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a loss of -15.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.10, showing growth from the present price of $1.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SURF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surface Oncology Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SURF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SURF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in SURF has increased by 13.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,323,533 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.81 million, following the purchase of 766,151 additional shares during the last quarter. Ecor1 Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in SURF during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,653,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 286,520 position in SURF. Citadel Advisors LLC sold an additional 25870.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.84%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $2.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its SURF holdings by 61.76% and now holds 1.1 million SURF shares valued at $1.88 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. SURF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.30% at present.