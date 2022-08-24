The share price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose to $60.56 per share on Tuesday from $54.25. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 11.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -61.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $180.59 to $37.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.15% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) recommending Market Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NTLA. Credit Suisse also rated NTLA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2022. William Blair Initiated an Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $144. Oppenheimer February 07, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NTLA, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NTLA is recording an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a loss of -5.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $124.00, showing growth from the present price of $60.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has increased by 5.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,514,580 shares of the stock, with a value of $616.16 million, following the purchase of 533,551 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,625 additional shares for a total stake of worth $410.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,345,729.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 198,390 position in NTLA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.22%, now holding 3.3 million shares worth $213.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NTLA holdings by 31.13% and now holds 3.14 million NTLA shares valued at $203.59 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.20% at present.