Haleon plc (HLN)’s stock is trading at $6.30 at the moment marking a fall of -1.18% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -25.82% less than their 52-week high of $8.50, and 5.97% over their 52-week low of $5.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.60% below the high and +5.97% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 2.58 at the moment.

How does Haleon plc (HLN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.29 in simple terms.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Haleon plc (HLN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.40% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.05% of its stock and 0.05% of its float.

Jul 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Large Cap Value Fund holding total of 91555.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.58 million.

The securities firm SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Large Cap Fund holds 30148.0 shares of HLN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.19 million.

An overview of Haleon plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Haleon plc (HLN) traded 10,698,773 shares per day, with a moving average of $6.74 and price change of -1.02.