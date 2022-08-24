As of Tuesday, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NYSE:NINE) stock closed at $3.23, down from $3.33 the previous day. While Nine Energy Service Inc. has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NINE rose by 74.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.71% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NINE. Goldman also Downgraded NINE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2020. Tudor Pickering March 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NINE, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 101.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NINE is recording 679.91K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.42%, with a gain of 14.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NINE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nine Energy Service Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NINE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NINE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SCF Partners, Inc.’s position in NINE has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,086,884 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.9 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC made another decreased to its shares in NINE during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,642,680.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. subtracted a 0 position in NINE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.59 million shares worth $1.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its NINE holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.44 million NINE shares valued at $1.21 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. NINE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.10% at present.