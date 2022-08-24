Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) marked $28.83 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $28.24. While Kohl’s Corporation has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS fell by -50.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.38 to $26.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen Downgraded Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to Market Perform. A report published by Gordon Haskett on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KSS. BofA Securities also Downgraded KSS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Citigroup May 23, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 23, 2022, and set its price target from $55 to $39. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KSS, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Gordon Haskett’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Accumulate’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

KSS currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kohl’s Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KSS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a loss of -17.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.25, showing growth from the present price of $28.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is one of the biggest names in Department Stores. When comparing Kohl’s Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KSS has decreased by -7.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,446,449 shares of the stock, with a value of $362.69 million, following the sale of -1,018,838 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in KSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -576,107 additional shares for a total stake of worth $288.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,911,770.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 734,427 position in KSS. Macellum Advisors LP sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.00%, now holding 6.21 million shares worth $181.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its KSS holdings by 9.64% and now holds 4.98 million KSS shares valued at $145.2 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. KSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.60% at present.