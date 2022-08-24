As of Tuesday, U.S. Energy Corp.’s (NASDAQ:USEG) stock closed at $3.73, down from $3.78 the previous day. While U.S. Energy Corp. has underperformed by -1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USEG fell by -1.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.92 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2015, Global Hunter Securities Downgraded U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) to Neutral. A report published by Global Hunter Securities on May 14, 2012, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for USEG. Global Hunter Securities Initiated an Buy rating on May 20, 2011, and assigned a price target of $8.50. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for USEG, as published in its report on May 03, 2011. C.K. Cooper’s report from March 21, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for USEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. C.K. Cooper also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Investors in U.S. Energy Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 694.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of U.S. Energy Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and USEG is recording 208.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a gain of 3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze U.S. Energy Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in USEG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in USEG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in USEG has increased by 19.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 253,983 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.9 million, following the purchase of 41,113 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in USEG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -47.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -184,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 201,059.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 20,287 position in USEG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 31226.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 219.19%, now holding 45472.0 shares worth $0.16 million. USEG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.70% at present.