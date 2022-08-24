A share of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) closed at $52.45 per share on Tuesday, up from $50.06 day before. While Ovintiv Inc. has overperformed by 4.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV rose by 114.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.30 to $23.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.84% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OVV. CapitalOne also Upgraded OVV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2022. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 08, 2022, and set its price target from $60 to $73. RBC Capital Mkts February 28, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for OVV, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53 for OVV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

It’s important to note that OVV shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OVV is registering an average volume of 4.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a gain of 8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.08, showing growth from the present price of $52.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is based in the USA. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 763.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OVV has decreased by -6.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,238,872 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.24 billion, following the sale of -1,608,726 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another increased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,625,748 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,247,885.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 6,042,738 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -6.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.40%, now holding 11.12 million shares worth $567.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OVV holdings by -27.30% and now holds 5.66 million OVV shares valued at $289.36 million with the lessened -2.13 million shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.