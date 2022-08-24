The share price of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rose to $30.34 per share on Tuesday from $29.71. While Brinker International Inc. has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAT fell by -42.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.53 to $21.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to Sector Weight. A report published by Goldman on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAT. BofA Securities also rated EAT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. Evercore ISI May 05, 2022d the rating to In-line on May 05, 2022, and set its price target from $60 to $40. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EAT, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Wedbush’s report from February 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for EAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Brinker International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EAT is recording an average volume of 910.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a loss of -9.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.47, showing growth from the present price of $30.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brinker International Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Restaurants sector, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is based in the USA. When comparing Brinker International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EAT has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,518,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $180.89 million, following the sale of -24,327 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -84,526 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,165,305.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -582,073 position in EAT. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased an additional 1.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 145.72%, now holding 2.23 million shares worth $61.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, GMT Capital Corp. increased its EAT holdings by 250.58% and now holds 2.12 million EAT shares valued at $58.8 million with the added 1.51 million shares during the period.