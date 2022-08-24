Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) closed Tuesday at $6.61 per share, up from $6.57 a day earlier. While Himax Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMX fell by -47.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.50 to $6.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.10% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIMX. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIMX, as published in its report on March 25, 2020. Lake Street’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HIMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

The current dividend for HIMX investors is set at $1.25 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Himax Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HIMX is recording an average volume of 2.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a loss of -6.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.65, showing growth from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Himax Technologies Inc. Shares?

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is based in the Taiwan and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Himax Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 29.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in HIMX has decreased by -17.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,423,445 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.99 million, following the sale of -1,315,627 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in HIMX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 159,825 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,890,673.

During the first quarter, Lazard Asset Management LLC subtracted a -423,160 position in HIMX. State of Wisconsin Investment Boa sold an additional 78126.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.87%, now holding 1.94 million shares worth $13.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its HIMX holdings by 2,552.19% and now holds 1.43 million HIMX shares valued at $10.26 million with the added 1.38 million shares during the period. HIMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.60% at present.