Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) marked $1.51 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.44. While Acer Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACER fell by -38.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.77 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on June 25, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ACER. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACER, as published in its report on February 15, 2019. Needham’s report from December 20, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $48 for ACER shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

In order to gain a clear picture of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 132.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACER stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.37%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acer Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s position in ACER has decreased by -4.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 741,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.03 million, following the sale of -36,810 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,204 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 278,634.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 17,065 position in ACER. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC sold an additional 1852.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.94%, now holding 93381.0 shares worth $0.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ACER holdings by 7.89% and now holds 90815.0 ACER shares valued at $0.13 million with the added 6644.0 shares during the period. ACER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.50% at present.