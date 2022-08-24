As of Tuesday, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GBT) stock closed at $67.30, up from $67.22 the previous day. While Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBT rose by 134.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.02 to $21.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 106.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GBT. Wedbush also rated GBT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GBT, as published in its report on October 07, 2021. Truist’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for GBT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -170.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GBT is recording 2.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.51%, with a gain of 0.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.63, showing decline from the present price of $67.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GBT has decreased by -0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,860,481 shares of the stock, with a value of $191.75 million, following the sale of -3,417 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in GBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,125,007 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,467,241.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 967,532 position in GBT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.57%, now holding 4.18 million shares worth $136.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its GBT holdings by 12.60% and now holds 3.73 million GBT shares valued at $122.13 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period.