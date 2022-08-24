As of Tuesday, Enservco Corporation’s (AMEX:ENSV) stock closed at $1.95, up from $1.68 the previous day. While Enservco Corporation has overperformed by 16.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENSV rose by 78.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.76 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2015, Northland Capital Reiterated Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on March 19, 2015, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ENSV. Northland Capital also rated ENSV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2014.

Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enservco Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -95.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENSV is recording 509.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.58%, with a gain of 34.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENSV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enservco Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENSV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENSV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cross River Management LLC’s position in ENSV has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,824,803 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.1 million, following the purchase of 1 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ENSV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 189.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 331,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 507,121.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 33,996 position in ENSV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 4952.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.70%, now holding 0.11 million shares worth $0.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its ENSV holdings by 0.00% and now holds 58404.0 ENSV shares valued at $99287.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. ENSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.10% at present.