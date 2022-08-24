C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) closed Tuesday at $19.25 per share, up from $19.11 a day earlier. While C3.ai Inc. has overperformed by 0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI fell by -58.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.58 to $13.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AI. Wedbush also Downgraded AI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 03, 2022. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2022d the rating to Sell on March 04, 2022, and set its price target from $36 to $18. JP Morgan March 02, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AI, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Needham’s report from June 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $146 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of C3.ai Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AI is recording an average volume of 2.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -14.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.81, showing decline from the present price of $19.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AI has decreased by -13.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,873,885 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.55 million, following the sale of -1,029,079 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,035,567 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,697,129.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 310,200 position in AI. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 801.70%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $33.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AI holdings by 44.35% and now holds 1.5 million AI shares valued at $27.64 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. AI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.80% at present.