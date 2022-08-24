A share of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) closed at $0.31 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.32 day before. While Top Ships Inc. has underperformed by -5.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -73.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOPS is registering an average volume of 667.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.28%, with a loss of -18.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,832,962 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.61 million, following the purchase of 1,832,962 additional shares during the last quarter.

TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.71% at present.